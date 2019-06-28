Jim Goodwin appointed St Mirren manager on three-year deal

Jim Goodwin is returning to St Mirren, where he spent five years as a player

St Mirren have appointed Alloa boss Jim Goodwin as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 37-year-old returns to the Buddies after playing 181 times for the club between 2011 and 2016, captaining the club to their only League Cup triumph in 2013.

He was inducted into St Mirren's hall of fame in 2017, and after confirming his return to the club, Goodwin told their website: "I am absolutely delighted to have been offered the job as manager of this great club.

"I had three wonderful seasons at Alloa and loved every minute of it, but the opportunity to come back to the place where I had my most memorable spell as a player was too good to turn down.

"This is a very proud moment for me and one I will never take for granted. I'm looking forward to meeting the staff and players next week, and genuinely can't wait to get started."

Oran Kearney left the club earlier this week by mutual consent

Goodwin replaces Oran Kearney, who left St Mirren earlier this week by mutual consent after less than a year in charge.

Goodwin took his first step into management with Alloa in 2016, and guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2018 before keeping them in the division last season.

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott told the club's website: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jim back to St Mirren.

"He was a firm fan favourite as a player here and I know he will receive terrific backing from our support as our new manager.

"I would like to thank Alloa Athletic for their co-operation in allowing us the opportunity to speak with Jim."

Goodwin will be joined at St Mirren by fellow former Buddies player Lee Sharp, who has also signed a three-year deal.