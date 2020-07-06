St Mirren fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Jim Goodwin will lead St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this season

St Mirren will begin their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign with a home game against Livingston on August 1.

Jim Goodwin's side finished ninth in last season's shorted campaign and will also face a tough away trip to Rangers in their second fixture of the new term.

Things do not get much easier after with a home game against Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on August 12, live on Sky Sports, with Hamilton, Ross County and St Johnstone also among their opening fixtures.

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Livingston (h) - 3pm

8: Rangers (a) - 3pm

12: Celtic (h) - 6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

15: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

22: Ross County (h) - 3pm

29: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

September

12: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

19: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

26: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

October

2: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

17: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

24: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

31: Celtic (a) - 3pm

November

6: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

21: Livingston (a) - 3pm

December

5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

12: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

19: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

23: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

26: Ross County (a) - 3pm

30: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

16: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm

23: Celtic (h) - 3pm

27: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm

6: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

13: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

27: Ross County (h) - 3pm

March

6: Rangers (a) - 3pm

20: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

April

3: Livingston (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15