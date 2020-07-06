St Mirren fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football
Last Updated: 06/07/20 10:57am
St Mirren will begin their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign with a home game against Livingston on August 1.
Jim Goodwin's side finished ninth in last season's shorted campaign and will also face a tough away trip to Rangers in their second fixture of the new term.
- Scottish Premiership set for August return with new Sky Sports deal
- Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership next season with up to 48 games available
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2020/21 Scottish Premiership fixtures revealed
Things do not get much easier after with a home game against Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on August 12, live on Sky Sports, with Hamilton, Ross County and St Johnstone also among their opening fixtures.
St Mirren fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
August
1: Livingston (h) - 3pm
8: Rangers (a) - 3pm
12: Celtic (h) - 6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
15: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
22: Ross County (h) - 3pm
29: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
September
12: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
19: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
26: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
October
2: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
17: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
24: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
31: Celtic (a) - 3pm
November
6: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
21: Livingston (a) - 3pm
December
5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
12: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
19: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
23: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
26: Ross County (a) - 3pm
30: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
16: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
23: Celtic (h) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
February
3: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
6: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
13: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
27: Ross County (h) - 3pm
March
6: Rangers (a) - 3pm
20: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
April
3: Livingston (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15