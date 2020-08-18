Coronavirus: Ligue 1 opener in doubt as Marseille confirm three more positive cases

Marseille are due to play St Etienne in Ligue 1's season opener on Friday

Ligue 1's opening game of the season is at risk after another three confirmed coronavirus cases at Marseille.

That takes the number of players and backroom staff that have contracted the virus up to four after left-back Jordan Amavi tested positive last week.

Marseille are due to take on St Etienne in the season opener on Friday night. The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) are likely to make a decision about whether the game will take place later today.

Fellow Ligue 1 club Nimes have also announced "two suspected cases" ahead of their game against Brest on Sunday.

At least 37 Ligue 1 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to quarantine and a flurry of cancelled pre-season matches.

Marseille had already cancelled a friendly last week against German side Stuttgart as a precaution.