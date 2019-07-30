Neymar rape case dropped by Brazilian police

Neymar vehemently denied the allegations

Police investigating a rape allegation against Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker Neymar have dropped the case because of a lack of evidence.

Najila Trindade, a Brazilian model, had accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her at a hotel in the French capital in May.

But police in Sao Paulo have decided to close the case.

Prosecutors will now have 15 days to evaluate the police's findings, and a final decision will be made by a judge.

Neymar has vehemently denied the allegations - and says his relations with Ms Trindade were consensual.

The forward is also being investigated by police in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her permission, along with WhatsApp messages they exchanged.

On Instagram in June, Neymar had posted a seven-minute video in which he insisted the accusations were a "setup".

At the time, he said: "There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls.

"Anyone who knows me, knows of my behaviour, knows that I would never do something like that."

Neymar is currently on a pre-season tour of Asia with PSG.