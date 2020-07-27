Paris Saint-Germain News

More from Football

Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain forward to miss Champions League quarter-final

Mbappe in a race to be fit for potential Champions League semi-final and final

Last Updated: 27/07/20 5:03pm

Kylian Mbappe injured his ankle during the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne
Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta.

The French forward sprained his ankle during PSG's Coupe de France final win over Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe has been ruled out of the match with Italian club Atalanta on August 12 in Lisbon and is in a race against time to be fit for the semi-final and final if PSG progress.

The semi-finals take place six days later on August 18 and a potential final is on August 23.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old left the stadium on crutches following a tackle by St Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with the challenge sparking a mass brawl before the defender was sent off.

PSG went on to win 1-0 thanks to Neymar's 14th-minute goal as football returned in the country after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

