Barcelona and Real Madrid propose December date for rescheduled El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both proposed playing the rearranged El Clasico match on December 18.

The first clash of the season between Barca and Real at the Nou Camp on October 26 was postponed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday due to the current risk of civil unrest and security fears in Catalonia.

Both Barca and Real were asked set a new date for the fixture and advise the governing body's Competition Committee of their decision by 10am on Monday, October 21.

La Liga requested that the match be moved to Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, but Barcelona said in a statement: "On Thursday the club informed the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Competition Committee of its decision to say no to playing the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as proposed by the Spanish Football League (LFP).

"The club's desire was to play the Clasico at Camp Nou on the 26th, the date and time previously agreed and the Committee was informed of this in writing.

The Nou Camp was set to host the match on October 26

"The club has the utmost confidence in the civilised and pacifist attitude of its members and fans who always express themselves in exemplary fashion at Camp Nou.

"Nevertheless, having received the decision of the RFEF Competition Committee to postpone the game citing 'exceptional circumstances' and given that it falls to the clubs to agree a new date for the game before Monday, the club will propose December 18.

"The club regrets the inconvenience that this postponement may cause to members, supporters' club members and fans and it has now begun the necessary steps to refund money from Monday, October 21 for tickets already purchased."

Real posted their own statement in which they too suggested December 18 as their preferred date for the rescheduled match.

Pro-independence supporters in Barcelona carry a banner reading "Free political prisoners"after their sentencing

Real said in a statement on their official website: "Before the resolution of the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to postpone the game that was to be played on Saturday, October 26 between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and which establishes that the clubs agree on a new date for the same, Real Madrid announces that the date proposed by both clubs is that of December 18."

Tensions have heightened in Barcelona after Monday's decision to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid.

Protests, which have been met by riot police, have continued into a fourth day across the region, with at least 96 people having been injured so far.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists his side will be prepared regardless of the date the game gets played.

1:09 Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says his side will be ready for El Clasico no matter what date it is rescheduled for Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says his side will be ready for El Clasico no matter what date it is rescheduled for

"What I think, as the Real Madrid coach, is that we will play when they tell us to play. I don't like violence, no-one does," he said.

"If we have to play on the 26th we will play on the 26th, and if there's a change of date, the most important thing is for us to be ready whenever we have to play this game.

"What we want is for the people to be proud of us whenever we have to play this game, that's all. I know there's a huge debate around this, and that's normal, but my position as the Real Madrid coach is this: we will play whenever we have to play and we will be ready."

On Monday, Barca released a statement condemning the prison sentences of the Catalan separatist leaders, while Manchester City's Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola also spoke out against the jail terms in a video that was released on social media by the group Tsunami Democratic.