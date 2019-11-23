Gareth Bale booed as Real Madrid stay joint top of La Liga

Gareth Bale was jeered by the Bernabeu crowd when he came on as a late substitute

Gareth Bale's name was repeatedly booed before and after coming on as a substitute in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Willian Jose had given the visitors a shock lead inside two minutes, punishing a poor defensive backpass from Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

Karim Benzema equalised from Luka Modric's free-kick, before a deflected shot from Federico Valverde put the home side in front.

Wales forward Bale was sent on for the closing stages with whistles ringing in his ears, following the latest country versus club row during the international break.

Bale, though, kept his cool to send over a deep cross which led to Modric wrapping things up with a third goal as Real Madrid moved back level on points with leaders Barcelona.

Earlier, Barcelona came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at struggling Leganes as Arturo Vidal struck a scrappy late winner that was awarded after a VAR review.

The rock-bottom hosts had taken the lead in coach Javier Aguirre's first home game in charge thanks to a superb strike from Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the 12th minute.

Lionel Messi reacts as Barcelona fall behind at Leganes

Leganes spurned two chances to extend their advantage before the break but Barca levelled in the 52nd minute when Luis Suarez glanced in Lionel Messi's free-kick.

Barca were unconvincing again away from home but won the game thanks to a fortunate goal in the 79th minute from Vidal.

The Chilean midfielder was in a clear offside position when he knocked in from close range but a VAR review ruled him on as the ball had bounced off Leganes' Ruben Perez.

Barca face title rivals Atletico Madrid away from home next and will have to do so without influential midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Serie A: Lukaku into double figures

Inter Milan kept up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus with a comfortable 3-0 win at Torino in terrible weather conditions on Saturday.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Stefan De Vrij gave Antonio Conte's side the half-time lead and Romelu Lukaku's 10th strike of the season put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

Kick-off was delayed at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino so water could be swept off the pitch amid heavy rainfall, and the players had to work hard throughout the game on a sodden surface that deteriorated as the downpour continued.

A late double from Gonzalo Higuain helped Juventus come from behind to beat Atalanta 3-1 in Bergamo and stay a point clear at the top of the division.

Romelu Lukaku netted his 10th goal of the season

Robin Gosens gave the home side a deserved lead in the second half after Musa Barrow missed a penalty before the break.

But Higuain struck twice in the final 16 minutes to turn the game on its head before Paulo Dybala sealed the points with a late strike.

Bundesliga: Bayern keep up resurgence

Bayern Munich crushed Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-0 to move within a point of top spot with a third straight win under interim coach Hansi Flick while Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach suffered a shock defeat at Union Berlin.

The champions, who were joined by RB Leipzig on 24 points, have rediscovered winning ways under Flick, getting three victories in all competitions.

They looked sharp throughout the home fixture in which leading striker Robert Lewandowski failed to score, ending his record run of netting in the previous 11 league games.

They are third behind Moenchengladbach who were stunned 2-0 by promoted Union in their first league loss after three straight wins. Leipzig are second, above Bayern on goal difference, after a 4-1 victory over strugglers.

Bayern, who could have scored more, found no resistance in the first half and fired in three by the 34th minute through Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry.

Under-fire Philippe Coutinho scored Bayern Munich's fourth goal

Although Polish striker Lewandowski failed to score despite several golden chances, he did set up Philippe Coutinho for Bayern's fourth goal in the 70th minute.

Union stunned Gladbach with a 15th-minute goal from Anthony Ujah and completed a memorable win with Sebastian Andersson's goal in second-half stoppage time for a third straight victory which lifted them to 11th on 16 points.

Second-placed Leipzig easily beat Cologne thanks to Emil Forsberg's double and goals from Timo Werner and Konrad Laimer.

Freiburg are fourth on 22 after a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen and stayed ahead on goal difference of Schalke 04, 2-1 winners at Werder Bremen.