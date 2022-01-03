Sevilla cut Real Madrid lead at the top of La Liga table, Oihan Sancet nets Athletic Bilbao hat-trick - La Liga round-up

Sevilla cut into Real Madrid's lead of La Liga after winning at Cadiz 1-0 on Monday, while Oihan Sancet scored a hat-trick for Athletic Bilbao.

Lucas Ocampos second-half goal helped pull Sevilla to within five points of Real with a game in hand.

Madrid gave Sevilla the chance to tighten the title race after Carlo Ancelotti's side lost at Getafe on Sunday, a defeat that ended an unbeaten run of 15 games across all competitions.

Joan Jordan hit the post early for Sevilla, who were without seven players - which the club did not identify - due to Covid-19 infections. Defender Jules Kounde was also suspended, while Suso Fernandez, Erik Lamela and Jesus Navas were recovering from injury.

Ocampos broke through Cadiz's tightly-packed defense in the 58th minute. Ivan Romero controlled a loose ball in the area, slipped a pass to Ivan Rakitic, who used one touch to find Ocampos to score from an angle.

Sevilla opened up an eight-point gap over Real Betis in third place. Atletico Madrid are another point back in fourth, followed by Barcelona trailing by one more point. Cadiz remain in 19th place.

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Sancet netted three times to lead his side to a 3-1 victory at Osasuna.

His treble came after he scored his first goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid before the winter break.

Villarreal demolished last-place Levante 5-0 thanks to a Gerard Moreno brace.

Villarreal, who struggled earlier in the season, have won six straight across all competitions. Levante remain winless in all 19 league games, and are eight points from safety.