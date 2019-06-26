Valencia agree £31.4m deal with Barcelona for Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen is leaving Barcelona after three seasons

Valencia have agreed a £31.4m (€35m) deal to sign goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona.

Cillessen, 30, was signed by Barca from Ajax in 2016 as a replacement for Claudio Bravo, who left to join Manchester City.

But Netherlands international Cillessen has found his opportunities limited at the Nou Camp, making just five La Liga appearances over three seasons, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen preferred as first-choice goalkeeper.

Barcelona said in a statement: "FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Jasper Cillessen for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future."

Ter Stegen paid tribute to Cillessen after the news was announced.

"A serious professional, good team-mate and friend. I enjoyed working together these past three years with you Jasper, always hard work and successful memories," Ter Stegen tweeted.

"Good luck with your new challenge and I look forward to playing against you next season. Fuerte abrazo @jaspercillessen!"

Cillessen becomes the second player to leave Barca this week, following Andre Gomes' £22m move to Everton.

