Neymar says his best feeling in football was Barcelona’s 6-1 win over PSG

Neymar celebrates for Barcelona

Neymar has risked infuriating Paris Saint-Germain further after admitting his best feeling in football came in the aftermath of Barcelona’s 6-1 win over his current side in 2017.

The Brazilian, who has been heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp, scored twice in the closing stages of the Champions League round-of 16 tie before a Sergi Roberto winner completed Barca's miraculous 6-1 comeback following a 4-0 loss away to PSG in the first leg.

PSG sporting director Leonardo recently insisted that Neymar can leave Paris if there is an offer that "suits all parties" and the forward's admission that his best feeling in a dressing room as a football player came after the iconic comeback will fuel speculation over his future further.

Neymar has fondly recalled Barcelona's 6-1 win over PSG

"The best memory in a locker room? Ah... I don't know...Well, when we won against PSG with Barcelona, it was completely... we all went crazy afterwards," Neymar told Oh My Goal.

"I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us.

Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG

"What we felt when we scored the sixth goal, I never felt something like this. It was incredible."

Last week PSG said they were planning to take "appropriate action" after Neymar did not return for the first day of pre-season training, with the 27-year-old's father, Neymar Sr, insisting the club knew his son would not be back in France until July 15 due to charitable commitments.

