Barcelona sign Junior Firpo from Real Betis for £16.5m

Junior Firpo has joined Barcelona from La Liga rivals Real Betis

Barcelona have completed the signing of full-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis for a fee of €18m (£16.5m).

The deal includes €12m add-ons and a release clause of €200m (£180m) with the 22-year-old joining the club on a five-year contract.

Firpo played 29 games for Betis last season and scored three goals, one of which came in the team's 4-3 win over Barcelona at the Nou Camp in November.

The Dominican-born player impressed during Spain's successful Under-21 European Championship campaign this summer and will challenge Jordi Alba for the left-back slot.

Firpo will join up with the Barca squad for their pre-season tour of the United States which features games against Napoli in Miami and Michigan. Before that, they face Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday evening.

