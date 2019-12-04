Barcelona: Ansu Fati signs deal until 2022 with £144m release clause

Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score a league goal for Barcelona when he was just 16 years and 304 days old

Barcelona have tied down Ansu Fati to a new three-year deal which includes a £144m release clause.

The 17-year-old winger, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan club until 2022.

Fati's release clause has been increased from £84m to £144m and is set to rise to £338m when the youngster signs a professional contract as a full-time member of the Barcelona first team.

"For me, La Masia is the best school in the world. They helped me from the first day I arrived and I am extremely grateful to everyone who works there," Fati told Barcelona's website.

"They are all spectacular. From the first day I have learned things from everyone. And they have also been there to support me through difficult times.

"Working every day with the best is a dream, and also a reward.

"From now onwards, what I have to do is keep working, even harder than ever, to keep getting chances and carry on enjoying myself. The rest will come after."