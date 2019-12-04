Barcelona: Ansu Fati signs deal until 2022 with £144m release clause
Last Updated: 04/12/19 10:08pm
Barcelona have tied down Ansu Fati to a new three-year deal which includes a £144m release clause.
The 17-year-old winger, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan club until 2022.
Fati's release clause has been increased from £84m to £144m and is set to rise to £338m when the youngster signs a professional contract as a full-time member of the Barcelona first team.
"For me, La Masia is the best school in the world. They helped me from the first day I arrived and I am extremely grateful to everyone who works there," Fati told Barcelona's website.
"They are all spectacular. From the first day I have learned things from everyone. And they have also been there to support me through difficult times.
"Working every day with the best is a dream, and also a reward.
"From now onwards, what I have to do is keep working, even harder than ever, to keep getting chances and carry on enjoying myself. The rest will come after."