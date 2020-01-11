Luis Suarez: Barcelona striker to undergo knee surgery

Luis Suarez has scored 11 goals in La Liga and three in the Champions League this season

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will undergo surgery on Sunday to treat a knee problem.

The former Liverpool player has injured the external meniscus on his right knee and will be operated on by Spanish surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat.

Suarez, 32, played the entire match as Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Friday.

The Uruguayan has made 23 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals and leads the assists charts in La La Liga with seven.

Barcelona say they will confirm once the surgery has taken place.

Suarez underwent surgery on the same knee last May, which forced him to miss the Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, although he recovered in time to feature for Uruguay in the Copa America.