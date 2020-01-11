Xavi Hernandez confirms Barcelona meeting

Xavi won 25 trophies in a glorious 17-year career with Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has said it is his dream to coach Barcelona and confirmed he met club officials amid reports he could be set to take over from under-pressure coach Ernesto Valverde.

Xavi is Barca's all-time leading appearance maker, lifted 25 trophies in a 17-year career with the club, and has been linked with a return to the Catalans since they were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid to exit the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.

That loss, which came after a surprise 2-2 league draw at struggling Espanyol, has heaped pressure on coach Ernesto Valverde with AS reporting Xavi has been offered a contract to take over from the 55-year-old.

Xavi confirmed media reports that he had spoken to Barca's sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau over the weekend and although he did not give details of the meeting, he acknowledged that he would love to take charge of his former side one day.

"I cannot say anything, they were here to talk to me and we discussed many things. Sorry I cannot give any more information," Xavi told a news conference after his side beat Al Rayyan on Saturday to reach the final of the Prince's Cup.

"I cannot hide it's my dream to coach Barcelona, I've said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart.

"But I'm doing my job here, I'm doing my best. I was focused on the semi-final and now I'm focusing on the final."

Before the semi-final against Al Rayyan, Al Sadd's sporting director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi confirmed Xavi had been negotiating a move to Barca.

"There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he decides to go," he told Qatari network Al Kass.