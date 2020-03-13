Barcelona suspend all first-team activity after medical advice

Barcelona have become the latest sports club to suspend activity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Barcelona have confirmed they have suspended all first-team activity on medical advice.

A post by the club on Twitter said: "Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.

"The decision was made after a meeting held this morning by the team with Josip Maria Bartomeu (club president), Dr Jaume Padrós, the president of the Barcelona Medical Association and the head of occupational healthcare at the Club, and Dr. Antoni Trilla, the Head of Epidemiology at Hospital Clínic."

More to follow.