Luis Suarez cleared by Barcelona doctors to play when La Liga resumes

Luis Suarez has been cleared to play for Barcelona against Mallorca when their La Liga fixtures resume on June 13.

The Uruguayan striker had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on January 12 and has not played since but the club's doctors have now said that he is fit to play,

Suarez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Barcelona say their captain has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation on Saturday, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks.

The team resume their title defence against Mallorca on June 13, their first match since the league was suspended nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi has been directly involved in 31 Barcelona goals this season, scoring 19 and assisting 12

La Liga will resume on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Barcelona lead the league by two points from Real Madrid while there are just five points separating clubs competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.