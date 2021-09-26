Barcelona 3-0 Levante: Memphis Depay, Luuk De Jong and Ansu Fati goals deliver much-needed win for Ronald Koeman

Goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, and Ansu Fati helped ease the pressure on Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman with a 3-0 win over Levante at the Nou Camp.

Having been frustrated by draws with Granada and Cadiz in their last two matches, Barca started the game brightly and went ahead with a sixth-minute penalty from Depay, who was brought down in the box by Nemanja Radoja.

They doubled their advantage shortly afterwards as De Jong latched on to a Sergino Dest through ball before finishing past Aitor Fernandez to score his first goal for the club while on loan from Sevilla.

Levante rarely looked like troubling Koeman's side and they were indebted to Fernandez, who made a couple of smart stops to keep the scoreline respectable as a dominant Barca pushed on in search of a third.

Image: Barcelona assistant coach Alfred Schreuder took charge against Levante due to Ronald Koeman's two-match touchline ban

Image: Depay celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty

It finally came in the 91st minute as Fati capped his first appearance since a serious knee injury last November with a wonderful strike from distance.

18-year-old Fati, who came on as a second-half substitute for De Jong, said after the win: "I couldn't have imagined a comeback like this.

"I'm so thankful to the doctors and physios who have been with me throughout all of this, and to the fans who have been unbelievable as well."

Image: Koeman has faced criticism for Barcelona's poor start to the season

Barca's first victory in their last four in all competitions saw the Catalans climb to fifth in La Liga with 12 points from six matches, five behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more.

Assistant coach Alfred Schreuder oversaw the win, with Koeman serving the first of his two-game touchline ban in the league after he was sent off for arguing with officials at the end of Barca's goalless draw at Cadiz in midweek.

Koeman's team will be looking to improve on their 3-0 humbling at home to Bayern Munich when they travel to the Estadio da Luz to play Benfica on Wednesday in Champions League Group E.

They then face an important test against Atletico Madrid in the league on Saturday October 2.