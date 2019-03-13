Zinedine Zidane oversees first Real Madrid training session

2:10 Zinedine Zidane's first day back as Real Madrid head coach, 10 months after he left the role Zinedine Zidane's first day back as Real Madrid head coach, 10 months after he left the role

Zinedine Zidane oversaw his first training session since his return to Real Madrid, just 10 months after stepping down as head coach.

Zidane was hired for a second time following the sacking of Santiago Solari on Monday.

The 46-year-old Frenchman walked away from the Spanish giants in May, five days after guiding them to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

He will be hoping to replicate the success but faces a much more difficult challenge second time round.

Zidane is back at the Bernabeu

He is without Cristiano Ronaldo and takes on a team that has already been eliminated from the Champions League and has already lost eight games in the league this season.

Zidane signed a contract until June 2022 on Monday evening and is now preparing for his first game in charge against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Wednesday.

Watch the video of Zinedine Zidane's first day back at Real Madrid above!