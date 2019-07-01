Iker Casillas reports back for Porto’s first day of pre-season training after heart attack

Iker Casillas in action for Porto in the Champions League

Iker Casillas has reported back for Porto’s first day of pre-season training, two months after suffering a heart attack.

The 38-year-old was rushed to hospital after he suffered an acute myocardial infarction during a session at the PortoGaia Training Center in Olival on May 1.

He was discharged from hospital five days later after undergoing a catheterisation. There were questions over whether the 167-capped former Spain captain would return to playing but he denied reports later in May claiming he was due to announce his retirement.

Porto's website documented the first-team squad reporting back for the first day of pre-season on Monday, with the former Real Madrid skipper included among the players.

Casillas then took to social media to confirm he was part of the group, posting a picture and saying: "Back to work. First day."

The goalkeeper joined the Portuguese club in 2015 after 16 seasons with Real Madrid, where he won five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

0:23 Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is discharged from hospital and thanks fans for their support five days after suffering a heart attack in training Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is discharged from hospital and thanks fans for their support five days after suffering a heart attack in training

Casillas also skippered Spain through an unprecedented period of international domination which saw them win the World Cup and two European Championships from 2008 to 2012.

He won the Primeira Liga with Porto in 2018 and recently signed a new contract until 2020, with an option for another year.