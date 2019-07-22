Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid situation unsustainable, says former president Ramon Calderon

0:55 Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Gareth Bale's situation at the Bernabeu is unsustainable with Zinedine Zidane wanting to sell the Welshman Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Gareth Bale's situation at the Bernabeu is unsustainable with Zinedine Zidane wanting to sell the Welshman

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes something has to give with Gareth Bale's situation at the Bernabeu.

The Welshman has fallen out of favour since Zinedine Zidane's return as manager with Zidane saying the forward was 'very close' to leaving over the weekend.

That remark prompted Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett to label Zidane a 'disgrace' for his behaviour towards his client with the relationship between the player and manager now appearing to be at an all-time low.

"It's unsustainable, for sure. For everyone, for the player, for the coach and the club," remarked Calderon.

"Zidane discounted him when he left the club at the beginning of last season - he wanted to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and sell Bale.

"The president didn't follow that advice, so Zidane left the club.

"When he came back two months ago he was promised Bale won't be there in the future.

"Maybe his comments weren't really appropriate but what he has showed is he's fed up with the situation and the best thing to do is find a solution."

Where could Bale go?

Real have already spent over £250m this summer on five arrivals as Zidane begins rebuilding his squad.

However, Real's high-valuation, Bale's reported £600,000-a-week wages and the fact the winger is settled in Madrid make a departure difficult.

"No top player, and he's one of them for sure, wants to be on the bench," Calderon added.

"He would like to be playing, it doesn't matter where but I suppose at a big club, but no offers have come - that is another problem.

"They are talking about Chinese clubs but they have the problem about paying the transfer fee, with their new rules, they have to pay the same money to the federation.

"That will double the amount for the transfer fee. I think in this case the best solution would be a loan, but nobody is willing to do that."

