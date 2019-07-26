Zinedine Zidane: No updates on Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future

Gareth Bale could feature against Atletico Madrid on Friday

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn into further discussion regarding the future of Gareth Bale.

Zidane said earlier this summer that Bale was "close to leaving" and that his departure "would be best for everyone".

Bale then scored in a pre-season draw with Arsenal but, despite praising the player's performance, Zidane claimed "nothing had changed" regarding the Wales international's situation.

However, Bale remains with Real for now and appears poised to feature in Friday's International Champions Cup game against Atletico Madrid in New Jersey.

Asked for an update on Bale's status, Zidane said on Thursday: "He's here, training.

Zinedine Zidane refused to elaborate on Bale's future

"He'll train later - and tomorrow we have a match, so that's it. He's here with us."

Zidane was more expansive regarding unfortunate forward Marco Asensio - who suffered ruptured knee ligaments against Arsenal and is set to miss most of the season.

"I think the players have expressed the love that he needed," Zidane added.

"There were good things in the match but, in the end, that is less important compared to what happened with Marco.

"We are disappointed, we are touched by Marco's injury."

Marco Asensio is set to miss the majority of the season

Asked how the injury would impact his plans for the Real squad, Zidane said: "You are here for that but do you believe that I am thinking about that? Right now? The player that will replace Marco (Asensio)?

"We have a match tomorrow and we are going to deal with that. Play a good match and later we'll see.

"We'll return home and see what will happen. But we have a squad and that is the squad that we have right here."