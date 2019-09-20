Xabi Alonso emerges as shock Real Madrid choice to replace Zinedine Zidane - European paper talk

Xabi Alonso could be the man to manage Real Madrid next

With news of a surprise name who could replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, here's the back pages of Friday's European papers.

The Premier League returns this evening after what has been a busy week of European football.

There is plenty of news, views and gossip emanating from across the continent and our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Spain

Xabi Alonso would be Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's first-choice appointment if Zinedine Zidane was sacked. The former Liverpool midfielder is currently in charge of Real Sociedad's B side. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real would have to pay around £70m in compensation if they decide to sack Zidane, who is under pressure after the club's dismal 3-0 defeat in the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain. (Sport)

Barcelona will continue their squad overhaul in January and will look to sell Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal. Carles Alena and Moussa Wague could also depart the Camp Nou. (Marca)

Italy

Liverpool are prepared to make Sadio Mane the club's best-paid player with a five-and-a-half-year contract worth £220,000-a-week. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jurgen Klopp with Sadio Mane at full-time in Liverpool's 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Juventus will offer Juan Cuadrado a new contract. The 31-year-old's current deal expires next summer but the Serie A champions are prepared to hand the former Chelsea winger a two-year extension. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi can opt against signing for Paris Saint-Germain next summer despite the Ligue 1 club having a £60m option to buy in the loan deal they struck with Inter Milan in the final hours of the European transfer window. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Bayern Munich will make an approach for Thomas Tuchel next summer if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United and Barcelona are also monitoring the German coach's position in the French capital. (L'Equipe)

Monaco will not sack Leonardo Jardim this weekend even if the club slip to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. The Monegasques hierarchy do not want to create instability ahead of next Tuesday's derby with Nice. (L'Equipe)

Leonardo Jardim's Monaco are second bottom of Ligue 1

Norway

Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland wants to play in the Premier League, according to his father Alf-Inge Haaland. "Most players dream of being in the Premier League at one time or another," the former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder said. "There's no doubt the Premier League is attractive to him." (TV2)

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic says the club could do little to keep Sebastian Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic this summer. "I would have liked to keep all the players we had to hand over. Unfortunately, they are no longer here. These are the laws of the market." (Focus)