Ronaldo: Watch documentary on Sky Sports about Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable life

For the first time on Sky Sports, follow the remarkable life and career of Cristiano Ronaldo in a candid documentary on Sunday at 8pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

The five-time World Player of the Year is one of the all-time greats to have ever graced the pitch.

He can also can boast European Championship and Nations League glory with his country, plus, off the field, he's also the most followed person on Instagram with 215million fans.

For the first time on Sky Sports, follow the remarkable life and career of the Portuguese football icon in this candid documentary filmed over the course of 14 months. It's a film that provides an insight into the mind of a superhuman athlete where the word 'defeat' has never entered his head as he possessed an inhuman desire to succeed.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville played with Ronaldo during his breakthrough years at Manchester United.

"His drive was out of the world at becoming the best in the world," he said.

"He's probably the only person I've played with that would publicly announce that individual awards were important to him. He was absolutely driven to being the best in the world as by being that player would help my team - it was a very different angle of looking at it. What he's done over the years is so special and has worked hard for it.

"He's got an obsession for scoring goals and applying himself every day. He's lifted his professionalism every single year. I've got no doubts he'll want to take over Pele's records - he wants to beat his numbers. I think he wants to be the greatest of all-time and that's his sole purpose, understanding that if he does that over time the teams he plays for will win trophies and be successful."

