Eden Hazard ends long wait for goal in Real Madrid rout

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in over a year as the La Liga champions cruised to a 4-1 win over Huesca.

Making his first start of the campaign after persistent injury problems, Hazard broke the deadlock in the 40th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the area.

It was only his second goal for Madrid since his 2019 move from Chelsea and his first in 392 days.

The Belgium forward, who played his first minutes since July on Tuesday as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League, vindicated his start with a fine swivel and strike to set Madrid on their way to ending a two-game home losing streak.

Zinedine Zidane's side soon extended their lead in added time of the first half when Karim Benzema chested down a cross from Lucas Vazquez and fired inside the far post.

Federico Valverde further stretched their lead in the 54th minute before David Ferreiro pulled a goal back (74) for Huesca.

Benzema rounded off a classy overall display by heading home from close range in added time.

The midweek game in Germany had provided some unwanted scrutiny on the relationship between Benzema and strike partner Vinicius Jr after the Frenchman was heard bad-mouthing the Brazilian to team-mate Ferland Mendy in the tunnel at half-time.

Vinicius replaced Hazard on the hour mark and almost assisted Benzema when he raced down the left wing and laid the ball off, only for the striker to send a scuffed shot bouncing over the bar.

Real Madrid move back above Real Sociedad at the summit, while Huesca remain winless since their promotion to the top flight.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face respective trips to Osasuna and Alaves later on Saturday.