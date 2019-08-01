MLS All-Stars 0-3 Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix and Diego Costa score in win

1:08 Diego Costa scores again as Atletico Madrid beat MLS All Stars with a team featuring Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney. Diego Costa scores again as Atletico Madrid beat MLS All Stars with a team featuring Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney.

Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Diego Costa scored to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Major League Soccer's best in the annual MLS All-Star game on Wednesday night.

Llorente scored in the 43rd minute and Feliz and Costa came off the bench to score late goals in the rain-delayed match before a sellout crowd of 25,527.

The MLS All-Stars have faced international opponents 16 times in the All-Star Game. The past two years, Juventus and Real Madrid won on penalty kicks after the teams played to 1-1 draws in normal time.

Heavy rain sent fans scurrying for cover about an hour before the scheduled kick-off, which was delayed 34 minutes, and the showers continued for much of the match. Atletico controlled the tempo, out-shooting MLS 12-1 in the opening half with D.C. United's Wayne Rooney providing All-Stars' only attempt.

Llorente scored off a nifty pass from Rodrigo Riquelme. Llorente finished with a shot that deflected off the hand of diving goalkeeper Andre Blake.

MLS had a couple of chances early in the second half, however LAFC's Diego Rossi misfired in the 47th minute and Atletico goalkeeper Antonio Adan made his only save from Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro effort in the 55th minute.

Atletico put the game out of reach in the closing minutes with Felix scoring in the 85th minute and Costa in the 93rd.