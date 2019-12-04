Atletico Madrid could face punishment for fans' threatening Antoine Griezmann chants
Last Updated: 04/12/19 11:43am
Atletico Madrid could face punishment after their fans aimed threatening chants towards former star Antoine Griezmann on Sunday.
The league said about 2,000 fans from Atletico's ultras section made the chants for about 20 seconds in the seventh minute of the match. The chants were repeated in the second half.
The Spanish football federation's anti-violence committee will analyse the case and should they find Atletico guilty, they can issue a fine or even a partial stadium closure.
Barcelona went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a late Lionel Messi strike, taking them back above Real Madrid to the top of La Liga on goal difference.