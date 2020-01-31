Yannick Carrasco rejoins Atletico Madrid on loan from Chinese club Dalian Yifang

Yannick Carrasco originally left Atletico Madrid to join Dalian Yifang two years ago

Atletico Madrid have re-signed Yannick Carrasco on loan from Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Sky Sports News reported in January that the 26-year-old was in talks over a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

However, Carrasco has returned to Atletico on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, two years after leaving the club to join Dalian Yifang.

Carrasco arrived at Atletico's training base in Majadahonda on Friday and took part in a session with the team ahead of Saturday's derby against Real Madrid.

He had been seeking a return to Europe, and was training in his native Belgium so there were no implications surrounding the spreading coronavirus in China.

The Belgium international began his senior career with Monaco, before moving to Atletico for a fee in the region of £20m in 2015.

In February 2018 Carrasco joined Dalian Yifang, and scored 24 goals in 52 appearances in China.

