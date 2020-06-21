Real Betis sack Rubi, Alexis Trujillo in charge for rest of season

Rubi had been head coach of Real Betis for just over a year

Real Betis have appointed Alexis Trujillo as head coach after Rubi became the first La Liga boss to be sacked since the season was restarted.

Rubi was dismissed after the side failed to win any of their first three matches after returning to action following the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Betis lost their first game back 2-0 to Sevilla, and drew 2-2 with Granada in mid-week, while the final straw proved to be Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao, after Sergio Canales missed a late penalty.

Betis released a statement on Sunday saying Rubi had been relieved of his duties and that sporting director Alexis Trujillo, a former Betis player, would take charge of the team for the final eight games of the season.

The defeat by Athletic left Betis 14th in the table on 34 points after 30 games, eight above Real Mallorca who occupy the final spot outside of the relegation zone.

The 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao was Rubi's last game in charge of Real Betis

Rubi was named Betis coach 12 months ago after guiding Espanyol to seventh last season.

He succeeded Quique Setien who went on to become Barcelona head coach in January.

Rubi won eight out of 30 league games during his tenure at the club.

His biggest success was a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the team's final match before the season was halted in March.