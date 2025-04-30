Nico Williams: The rise of Athletic Club and Spain winger who could be set for the Premier League this summer

Nico Williams was not even a teenager when Athletic Club realised he was going to be a big star.

"When he was a kid, he was different," Andoni Bombin, Athletic's former scout and head of methodology, tells Sky Sports. "Even when he was in the U12s, everyone always thought that he was one of the next stars of the club."

It has certainly come to fruition, but perhaps on a bigger scale than first predicted. Williams is not only Athletic's key jewel but also a national hero for Spain. England found that out in the Euro 2024 final, with Williams scoring La Roja's first goal in Berlin.

Now he has Europe's best putting him on their radar - and Premier League clubs will be watching when Williams plays in the Europa League semi-final tie against Manchester United.

"I know I've had a reputation giving my performance at the Euros, that's how football works," he said in a press conference on Wednesday. "I want to play football as I always do - if that happens I'll play a good match."

The Euros triumph with Spain is arguably the pinnacle of a promising and blossoming career so far - Williams is not even 23 yet and has a Euros title to his name, plus the cult-hero status of helping to deliver a Copa del Rey for Athletic after a 40-year wait for a trophy.

Though with the chance to continue the dream of delivering a Europa League title for Athletic with the final in Bilbao, plus a big summer transfer window coming up, there could be many more moments ahead.

Image: Williams scored the first goal in the Euro 2024 final win over England

Bombin was in charge of promoting Athletic's best talents through their youth structure and played a pivotal role in moving Williams through the age groups.

Arriving from Osasuna as an U11s player, he was immediately placed one age group higher. When he was 16, he was playing with the U19s. Two years later, he was playing for Basconia, Athletic's third team, ahead of schedule. His Athletic first-team debut would come the following season.

"Even when he was in the U18s, he had the personality to play, the personality to perform in that category that is not easy," Bombin adds.

"So all of us, we had the same opinion about him: that he's going to become a top-level player."

There was also huge motivation driving Williams and that was the dream to emulate his brother, Inaki.

Eight years Nico's senior, Inaki broke through into Athletic's first team a decade ago and has since become an icon at the club, closing in on 500 appearances.

Inaki has ‘Williams’ on the back of his shirt, while Nico adopts ‘Williams Jr’ - highlighting the respect for his brother, but also the father-son-like dynamic between the two.

Image: Nico wears 'Williams Jr' on the back of his shirt as he plays alongside his brother Inaki (middle)

And the brothers dominate the Athletic wings. Nico on the left, Inaki on the right - though they swap over at times like kids playing in the playground.

The dream of that partnership, though, began in the Athletic academy, with Nico looking up to his older brother in the first team.

"For Nico, the reference needed to be his brother - to try to get his level and then when he got there, to try to be better than it,” says Bombin.

"And now, if you ask Inaki, I think he will say the same: Nico is more complete than him.

"When they both are in the same level, of course, I would play both. But if I need to decide between them, I think Nico. Because in the one-versus-one situations, I think he's better than Inaki, but it's just a small difference."

It has not been a straightforward story for the Williams brothers in Bilbao, however. The documentary released about them last year, Los Williams, revealed negative perceptions of standing out.

Athletic's recruitment structure of using solely players brought through the Basque Country has led to a primarily white demographic in their squad over generations. More ethnic minority players have emerged, but Athletic became the last LaLiga club to field a Black player in 2011. Inaki then became Athletic's first Black goalscorer in 2015.

The Williams brothers were raised in the Basque Country after their parents left Ghana in search of a better life. Athletic fans have always taken in the pair as two of their own.

But the colour of their skin in the context of that demographic became a target for rival fans, receiving treatment not too dissimilar to the recent racism struggles of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr in Spanish football.

For Nico, who watched his brother receive abuse when he first broke through, Athletic were keen to emphasise that his younger brother had a home.

"We always say the same thing: the sense of belonging is one of the keys of the project of Athletic Club," says Bombin.

"Providing all of the academy players this sense of belonging makes them better players. When you connect it with your abilities, you are able to go forward as fast as you can.

"And Nico understood that perfectly. So this makes him like: 'Okay, I am Athletic Club. This is my club. I want to be an Athletic Club football player'."

Image: Both Nico and Inaki emerged from the Athletic Club academy

That became important last summer for both player and club, when Barcelona made an approach to sign Nico. The player had a choice to make, but opted to stay - partly due to the connection he had with Athletic, and how moving to a historic, direct rival would be perceived.

"I think it was really helpful to have his brother in his life because through Inaki, he understands perfectly what this club means," says Bombin.

"So this was going to be a perfect combination to get what you want. And now I think it's a good example: Nico Williams is in the first team and he is not thinking where he could go in the future.

"He's just enjoying what he's doing, enjoying the club, winning titles and just being happy where he's playing."

The waves of the transfer saga also ran into this season, with the young winger starting the campaign slowly. The emotional summer of Spain's Euro success had an impact, but it is also suggested Barcelona's aggressive pursuit of the 22-year-old did too.

He has 11 goals this season but nine of them have come since the turn of the year - despite being relatively injury-free this term. He is on a rich vein of form ahead of facing United and his double in the last-16 comeback win over Roma indicates he is now over his woes.

"Nico is a very important player, it's true," said Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde on Wednesday. "He has had a big impact with Spain too - but he decided to continue with Athletic.

"At the beginning we had some problems but he's got better and better - we hope he's with us next season, we want to have the best players of course."

And Athletic's - and possibly the player's - resolve will be tested again this summer, with more transfer attention incoming. Sky Sports News understands Arsenal hold a major interest in the winger, with Barcelona likely to revive their long-term approach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz looks ahead to Arsenal's summer transfer window - including analysis on Williams

So will a player wedded to Athletic and Spanish football be able to cut it in the Premier League?

"The Premier League plays really fast with the direct attacks, long balls, always having many one-versus-one situation, counter-attack possibilities," says Bombin.

"I think he's going to be prepared if this happens in the future because his characteristics are, I think, the best for that kind of football."