Serie A round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo helps Juventus go nine points clear at top

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Serie A leaders Juventus extended their unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over SPAL at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portugal forward took his Juventus tally into double figures when converting a free-kick from Miralem Pjanic on 29 minutes.

Mario Mandzukic made it 2-0 to the home side with a close-range finish on the hour.

Juventus now have 12 wins and one draw from 13 Serie A games.

Inter moved level on points with Napoli, who trail Juve by nine and host Chievo on Sunday, after a 3-0 home win over Frosinone in Saturday's late kick-off with a brace from Keita Balde.

Keita Balde scored twice for Inter

The Nerazzurri were thrashed 4-1 by Atalanta last time out, but were soon in control as they warmed up for next week's Champions League showdown with Tottenham with an impressive display.

Senegal international Balde got his first Inter goal on 10 minutes when he turned and sent a low shot under the goalkeeper.

Inter doubled their lead on 55 minutes, this time Balde crossing for Lautaro Martinez to head in.

Balde, signed on loan from Monaco during the summer, wrapped things up following a swift counter-attack with nine minutes left.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo De Paul's goal on 54 minutes proved enough to give Udinese a 1-0 home win over Roma.