Napoli fan arrested over Inter supporter death before Serie A clash

A Napoli "ultra" fan has been arrested and accused of killing the Inter Milan supporter who died following clashes outside the San Siro ahead of a Serie A match last December.

Fabio Manduca, a 39-year-old Napoli fan, is accused of driving the SUV that fatally struck Daniele Belardinelli, a 35-year-old Inter supporter who died in the clashes on December 26.

Manduca, who has a long criminal record, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors believe that Manduca, who refused to answer questions by authorities in the 10-month investigation, has ties to the Naples-area Camorra crime syndicate.

The game was also marred by racist chants which targeted Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

In March, five Inter fans including the club's "ultra" leaders Marco Piovella and Nino Ciccarelli were sentenced for up to nearly four years for their roles in the clashes.