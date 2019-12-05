Corriere dello Sport's 'Black Friday' headline with Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling condemned

Corriere Dello Sport is an Italian daily sports newspaper

Italian daily Corriere dello Sport has been accused of fuelling racism with its front page 'Black Friday' headline in Thursday's edition of the newspaper receiving widespread condemnation.

The paper ran the headline alongside pictures of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Roma defender Chris Smalling.

The two former Manchester United team-mates will face each other in Friday's Serie A meeting between the two teams.

No one:



Absolutely nobody:



Not a single soul:



Corriere dello Sport headline writer: pic.twitter.com/u2xpMLV5IH — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 5, 2019

Anti-discrimination Fare network tweeted a picture of the front page along with the message: "The media fuels racism every day."

Inter Milan reacted to the front page with a statement on social media saying, "Football is passion, culture and brotherhood.

"We are and always will be opposed to any form of discrimination."

#BUU #BrothersUniversallyUnited #NoToDiscrimination #FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) December 5, 2019

Roma shared an image of the newspaper calling out the editorial decision to print it.

Brighton defender Leon Balogun also condemned the headline on social media, saying: "A recent rise in incidents of racism across Europe and you, as a renowned newspaper, still think there's nothing wrong with publishing this!? Disgraceful!"

Dec 2019 (27 days until 2020) - a recent rise in incidents of racism across Europe and you, as a renowned newspaper, still think there’s nothing wrong with publishing this!? Disgraceful! 🤦🏽‍♂️ @CorSport pic.twitter.com/2zA4vv2U1P — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) December 5, 2019

Serie A has been plagued by racist incidents this season, with Lukaku himself and Brescia forward Mario Balotelli among those to make allegations of being racially abused by supporters during games.

Last week, all 20 clubs in Italy's top tier signed an open letter which called on "all those who love Italian football" to unite to try to eradicate its "serious problem with racism".

Above its headline, Corriere dello Sport ran a subhead which read: "Lukaku and Smalling, former team-mates at United - and today idols at Inter and Roma - go head to head tomorrow: the Scudetto and Champions League football are up for grabs."

In the article, the newspaper appeared to attempt to highlight the league's racism problem.

"In the faces of those idiots who boo, tomorrow everyone must instead go 'oooh' like children. It will be a Black Friday, but this is not an end-of-season sale," the article said.

It went on to describe Lukaku and Smalling as "two giants of colour".