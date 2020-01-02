Juventus close in on £37.3m deal for Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

Dejan Kulusevski is on the verge of a move from Atalanta to Juventus

Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has arrived at Juventus for a medical ahead of his £37.3m move from Atalanta.

Kulusevski is expected to sign a five-year deal with Juventus on an annual salary of 2.5m Euros (£2.11m) but will finish his loan spell at Parma before completing the transfer at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old arrived in Turin alongside his agent Stefano Sem for his medical on Monday morning and was greeted by several selfie-seeking fans keen to welcome the club's latest addition.

Kulusevski joined Atalanta from Swedish side Brommapojkarna four years ago but made three substitute appearances for the club during the 2018-19 season before moving to Parma on loan, for whom he has scored four goals and made seven assists so far this season.

Juventus will pay Atalanta an initial fee of €35m (£29.8m) plus a potential €10m (£8.47m) in add-ons. Brommapojkarna will receive a percentage of the fee.

