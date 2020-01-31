Emre Can arrives for Borussia Dortmund medical ahead of £25.2m move from Juventus

Emre Can is set to leave Juventus

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has arrived in Germany for a medical with Borussia Dortmund ahead of a move worth up to £25.2m (€30m).

The former Liverpool player will fly into Germany to complete a Deadline Day transfer on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for around £21.8m (€26m), according to Sky in Italy and Sky in Germany.

The deal looked increasingly difficult to be signed off before Friday's deadline as on Thursday, Juventus were still waiting for an official offer from Dortmund for the 26-year-old.

But Dortmund signed off the sale of Paco Alcacer to Villarreal on Thursday, pocketing €23m (£19.3m) and funding the club's move for Can.

The Serie A leaders are struggling with injuries so are only willing to sell Can for more than €25m (£21m) plus add-ons.

The 26-year-old Germany international arrived in Italy on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2018 and has four goals in 45 appearances for the Serie A club.

However, he has struggled to claim a spot under new head coach Maurizio Sarri this season - and was left out of Juve's squad for the Champions League group stages, something which made him hit out at the club for being "unfair".

