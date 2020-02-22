Cristiano Ronaldo equals Serie A record on 1,000th game - European round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener as Juventus beat SPAL 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 1,000th career game by scoring in a record 11th consecutive Serie A game in Juventus' 2-1 win at SPAL.

After having an early goal disallowed, Ronaldo broke the deadlock shortly before half-time with a goal that saw him match Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella's record for scoring in consecutive league matches in Italy.

Aaron Ramsey doubled Juventus' lead on the hour with his third goal for the club, but Andrea Petagna pulled one back for SPAL from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining,

Ronaldo hit the crossbar with a late free-kick, but Juventus held on to extend their lead at the top to four points while SPAL remain rooted to the foot of the table, eight points from safety after a fifth straight defeat.

11 – Only 3 players have scored at least a goal in 11 league apps in a row in the Serie A history (considering the same Serie A campaign):



Gabriel Omar Batistuta in 1994/95

Fabio Quagliarella in 2018/19

Cristiano #Ronaldo in 2019/20



Triumvirate.#SPALJuve pic.twitter.com/UW5CWGCMzl — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2020

In the early Serie A game, Rodrigo Palacio's 91st-minute equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw for Bologna at home to Udinese, who led for almost an hour thanks to Stefano Okaka's first-half strike.