Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan considering pulling out of race for Chelsea striker

Olivier Giroud has started only two Premier League games under Frank Lampard

Inter Milan are considering pulling out of the race to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Following the arrival of Christian Eriksen on Tuesday, the Italian side are concerned their squad will be too big if they bring in Giroud as well.

Striker Sebastiano Esposito and midfielder Matias Vecino were linked with moves away from Inter this month, with Everton interested in signing Vecino.

Their departures would have trimmed Inter's squad size down to create space for Giroud - but now both look set to stay at the San Siro until the end of the season at least.

Inter were keen on Giroud after a loan deal for Napoli and former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente fell through when Napoli decided to block his exit to provide back-up cover to Belgium striker Dries Mertens, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Inter have been on the hunt for a back-up striker to Lautaro Martinez and former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and they had already agreed personal terms with Giroud in a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Despite cooling their interest this month, Antonio Conte is still keen for the Frenchman to commit to signing for them in the summer when his contract at Chelsea expires.

Speaking on Good Morning Transfers, Michael Bridge explained why he thinks a move by Tottenham for AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek is more likely than any switch by Olivier Giroud from Chelsea

