Jose Mourinho sacked by AS Roma after two-and-half years in charge with Daniele De Rossi named as replacement

Jose Mourinho has been sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge at Roma, with Daniele De Rossi named as his replacement.

The Giallorossi have won one of their last six Serie A games and were recently knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio, where Mourinho was sent off.

They are ninth in Serie A, 22 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Mourinho joined Roma in 2021 and spent two-and-a-half years in the role, leading them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

The 60-year-old also guided them to the Europa League final last season, where they were defeated by Sevilla on penalties. His contract was due to expire in June.

Former Roma captain De Rossi was announced as Mourinho's successor on Tuesday afternoon. Sky in Italy understands De Rossi will take charge until June, with the club having an option to renew his contract based on achievements and results.

Graham Potter and Antonio Conte were also considered for the role.

Image: Jose Mourinho registered a 49-per-cent win rate with Roma across all competitions, finishing sixth in Serie A and winning the Europa Conference League in 2021/22 and finishing sixth in Serie A and Europa League runners-up in 2022/23

A Roma statement read: "We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

"We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."

Image: Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June.

On Tuesday morning, Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin summoned Mourinho to the Trigoria training ground in person.

Sky Italy understands this was not a sudden decision.

The owners told Mourinho of their decision, which was thought out, considering the way the whole season - and particularly the last month - has been going. The club's ownership believe this is the right time to change direction.

Roma's training session was cancelled as a result - they host 18th-placed Verona on Saturday.

What next for Mourinho?

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill:

"He is box-office, wherever he goes, and lots of people will say it would be great to see him back in the Premier League.

"I don't think he will be short of options. He turned down Portugal in the summer. He turned down a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

"He has always been linked with a return to Real Madrid. Him and Florentino Perez remain close. But Carlo Ancelotti is now staying at Real Madrid.

"We know that Roy Hodgson is leaving Crystal Palace in the summer. Will they go for Gareth Southgate with his history here? Would that free up the England job? I've heard his name mentioned in some phone-in programmes, fans saying he would be great for it.

Image: Jose Mourinho helped Roma win the Europa Conference League

"Then, of course, Newcastle. You can't go far without hearing his name linked with Newcastle. He calls himself a 'little Magpie' because of his love for Sir Bobby Robson.

"Eddie Howe, of course, is still extremely popular at Newcastle. But they are out of Europe and 10th in the league, albeit with injury problems.

"I don't think the fans would take kindly to him being removed, but one manager they might accept in his place would be Jose Mourinho, because of those Sir Bobby Robson links.

"And there's Chelsea. When they were looking for a new manager in the summer, I was of the understanding that Mourinho wouldn't turn down a chance to return for a third time, although it looks like the ownership have got a different direction these days."