Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees further one-year AC Milan deal worth £6.2m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a further one-year deal with AC Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

The deal is worth around £6.2m before any bonuses are taken into consideration.

The 38-year-old joined the Serie A club for a second time on a six-month deal in January. He scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A games to help Milan to a sixth-place finish and a spot in this season's Europa League.

0:50 As Zlatan Ibrahimovic closes in on a new deal with AC Milan we take a look back at one of his most spectacular goals As Zlatan Ibrahimovic closes in on a new deal with AC Milan we take a look back at one of his most spectacular goals

Speaking to reporters at Milan's Linate airport on his return to Italy on Saturday night, Ibrahimovic said: "Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home."

He then told Milan's website: "As I've always said, I'm not here to be a mascot. I'm here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be.

"We had a great last six months but we haven't won anything. This year I've got the chance to be here from the start so we've got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals."

The Sweden international arrived at Casa Milan at 10am on Monday and left 40 minutes later after putting pen to paper, reportedly set to train with the team in the afternoon. He will wear the No 11 shirt for Stefano Pioli's side.

Ibrahimovic's previous spell at Milan came between 2010 and 2012, during which he helped the club to the 2011 Italian title.

