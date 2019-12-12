Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini reacts to Champions League heroics

1:01 Thousands of fans welcomed Atalanta back to Bergamo on Thursday morning Thousands of fans welcomed Atalanta back to Bergamo on Thursday morning

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes his side reaching the Champions League knockout rounds was "destiny".

The Italian team received a heroes' welcome in the early hours of Thursday morning after sealing their place in the last 16 of Europe's elite competition for the first time in their history with a 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Atalanta became the first team to go winless in their opening four group games - three defeats followed by a draw - and still qualify for the knockout phases.

They were on the brink of elimination on matchday four with Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 up against Shakhtar Donetsk, but two stoppage-time goals earned Shakhtar a draw and opened the door for Atalanta.

Atalanta reach last 16 of the Champions League for the first time

"We believed at half-time because if there was a draw, a different result would prevent us from qualifying to the Champions League knockout stages," said Gasperini, whose side needed City to win in Zagreb.

"After that second draw in the game in Zagreb - 3-3 (Dinamo vs Shakhtar) - we started believing. In the meantime we had a draw with Manchester City, the team has grown since then and had some perfect games.

"That sign - 3-3 in Zagreb - we took it as a sign of destiny, like the goal in the 95th minute. So it was quite possible that with two victories we would end up in the Europa League, while there were also chances to get into the Champions League [last 16].

"So it's clear that City's result in Zagreb was very important as well."