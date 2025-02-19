Ademola Lookman penalty: Atalanta owner hopes to keep forward happy until summer after fall out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini

Atalanta owner Antonio Percassi is hopeful of smoothing over Ademola Lookman's relationship with manager Gian Piero Gasperini until the end of the season after the pair's public fall out this week.

Lookman hit back on social media at the "hurt" and "disrespect" caused by Gasperini after his manager labelled him the worst penalty taker he had ever seen in the wake of their Champions League exit to Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

Sky in Italy understands Gasperini will not apologise to the player, but club owner Percassi hopes the relationship will last until the end of the season - and is aware that Lookman will ask to leave this summer.

Percassi was present at the training ground on Thursday, and had lunch with staff and the team before training.

The spat occurred after Lookman made his return from injury as a half-time substitute in Atalanta's Champions League play-off second leg with Club Brugge. The winger came on when they were 5-1 down on aggregate but took just 36 seconds to pull a goal back.

The flashpoint came on the hour mark as Atalanta were awarded a penalty and Lookman appeared to take the ball away from first-choice options Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui.

The winger saw the spot-kick saved, with Gasperini then calling him "one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen" after the game.

Responding to those comments, Lookman said in a statement on Wednesday: "It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement - most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city.

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

"In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here - the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

"Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power which l'll continue to do."

Lookman's penalty being saved - in pictures

Image: Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet celebrated as Lookman turned away

What Gasperini said...

Image: Atalanta boss Gasperini was left publicly annoyed with Lookman

"Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen," Gasperini said after the 5-2 aggregate defeat.

"He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them.

"Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all."

Analysis: Which Atalanta icon is in the right?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

The people involved are two of the biggest Atalanta identities over the last few years. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini is an icon at the club, transforming them from a modest Italian side into a European regular and title winner.

But then there is Lookman - who entered Atalanta cult-hero status by scoring a hat-trick in last season's Europa League final to give the Serie A club their first major title since 1963. He was not only named Atalanta's Player of the Season last term, but also African Player of the Year.

Lookman is an important cog in this Atalanta team. His absence over the last month due to injury had a huge impact on Gasperini's side falling away slightly in the Scudetto title race. The notion that it took half a minute for him to find the net again on his return underlines his importance to this team.

But now the relationship between manager and key player looks fractured and you wonder whether this war of words in the media has led to a point of no return being crossed.

Gasperini's comments do seem rather harsh - given Lookman had scored each of his four penalties for Atalanta. Serie A top scorer Retegui may have been the first choice, but he missed his last spot-kick for the Serie A side in the recent draw with Torino.

Lookman's claims that Retegui told him to take the penalty make Gasperini's scathing assessment of the Nigeria international even more bizarre.

But this is not the first time Lookman has been involved in a penalty fiasco. Following his failed Panenka penalty that saw Fulham - later relegated from the Premier League - lose 1-0 to West Ham in November 2020, Cottagers boss Scott Parker said he was "disappointed and angry" with the winger for a cheeky, then embarrassing episode.

"He's a young player and he's learning," said Parker five years ago.

But do Gasperini's latest comments show the question marks from the penalty spot are still there?