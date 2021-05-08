Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga champions after Jadon Sancho helps Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig unable to catch Bayern Munich after losing at Borussia Dortmund, with Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho on target for the hosts at Signal Iduna Park; Bayern, who have now won the Bundesliga for nine seasons in a row, play Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday evening

Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring for Borussia Dortmund against RB Leipzig
Jadon Sancho struck twice as Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 win over RB Leipzig sealed a ninth Bundesliga title in a row for Bayern Munich.

Leipzig realistically had to win at Dortmund to keep their hopes of catching Bayern alive but were always on the back foot after Marco Reus' early strike for the hosts and Sancho's double leaves them seven points adrift with two games remaining.

Bayern can extend their advantage even further when they play Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday, before celebrating yet another German league crown.

Dortmund's win also moves them into fourth and the Champions League qualifying positions, although Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to play this weekend and are two points behind in fifth, ahead of their game with mid-table Mainz on Sunday.

A month out from the Euros, Sancho delivered a reminder to Gareth Southgate of why he can play a key role for England this summer.

The forward has been in impressive form in 2021 and cut in from the left flank before finishing into the far corner with his right foot to double Dortmund's advantage on 51 minutes.

Jadon Sancho scores against RB Leipzig
Lukas Klostermann's header from a corner pulled one back for Leipzig on 63 minutes and they were level with 13 minutes to play when Hwang Hee-Chan cutback for Dani Olmo to slot in.

However, Sancho sealed it for his side on 87 minutes, back-heeling Raphael Guerreiro into the box before latching onto his cross at the back post.

