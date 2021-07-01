Transfer news: Summer transfer window done deals - July 2021

Keep track of all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the summer transfer window.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Papers - latest headlines
- Premier League transfers: Club by club
- All the done deals in June
Fees include potential add-ons.
July 1
EFL
George Dobson - Sunderland, released
Trending
- Why Man Utd want Sancho
- Messi in free agent XI
- Red Bull held Ferrari talks before 'big & bold' engine call
- Rafa's Everton rebuild analysed
- Sassuolo: Arsenal 'ahead' in race to sign Locatelli
- Euro 2020: Quarter-final line-ups and semi-finals schedule
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho
- Nuno named new Spurs head coach
- Hogg captains Lions in opener, Russell starts at fly-half
- Fury returning to UK? | 'No break down with AJ talks'
Done deals in June
Check back for all the transfers completed during June 2021.