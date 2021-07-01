Transfer news: Summer transfer window done deals - July 2021

Summer transfer window runs from June 9 to August 31; follow latest transfer news on Sky Sports News and with Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app

Thursday 1 July 2021 10:15, UK

GRAPHIC

Keep track of all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the summer transfer window.

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.

Fees include potential add-ons.

July 1

EFL

George Dobson - Sunderland, released

Also See:

Trending

Done deals in June

Check back for all the transfers completed during June 2021.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports