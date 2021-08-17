FREE LIVE STREAM: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Watch the German Super Cup as Sky Sports will broadcast the heavyweight clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich on the Sky Sports App in a mobile-first vertical 9:16 stream; Kick-off 7.30pm

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:59, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in our vertical live stream, kick-off 7.30pm

Watch the Bundesliga live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.

As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski, as 30-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.

The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

