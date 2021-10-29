Watch Bundesliga live: Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin; Kick-off 7:30pm

Live action from the Bundesliga as Hoffenheim face Hertha Berlin at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena.
Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.
As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski, while 30-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.
The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.
Trending
- Redknapp: Utd like a holiday camp; owners need to act
- Merson Says: Rivals want Man Utd win to keep Ole in
- PL predictions: Liverpool to stumble vs Brighton
- Maguire: Our embarrassing performance let down Ole
- Writers' Man Utd XIs: Who should Ole pick vs Spurs?
- Raducanu's Transylvania run ended by Kostyuk
- Chelsea suffer blow as Kovacic faces 'weeks' out with injury
- WATCH LIVE BBL: Leicester vs Newcastle
- Mercedes explain penalties amid 'catastrophic' title fear
- Romero bringing combative streak back to Spurs