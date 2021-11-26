Watch Bundesliga live: VFB Stuttgart v 1.FSV Mainz 05; Kick-off 7:30pm

Live action from the Bundesliga as VFB Stuttgart face 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.
As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski, while 30-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.
The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.
