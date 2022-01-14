Watch Bundesliga live: Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth; Kick-off 4:30pm

Live action from the Bundesliga as Arminia Bielefeld face Greuther Furth at the SchucoArena.
Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.
As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski, while 30-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.
The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Arthur, Van de Beek, Carlos
- Spurs angry at Arsenal's NLD postponement request | Final decision Saturday
- Tuchel leads managers' call for clarity as Burnley-Leicester postponed
- Is Hamilton's F1 future really in doubt? | Brundle: He'll be back
- Premier League Darts to undergo radical change in 2022
- The Football News & Gossip Column: Rangnick we must start winning
- PL predictions: Brighton to stall Palace in M23 derby
- 'Fury is easier than Usyk – I’d KO him!'
- Djokovic debacle: Key questions & what happens next?
- Gerrard: Coutinho available for Man Utd clash, but won't be rushed