Watch Bundesliga live: FC St Pauli v Hannover 96; Kick-off 12:30pm

Live action from the Bundesliga as FC St Pauli face Hannover 96 at the Millerntor-Stadion.
Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.
As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski, while 30-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.
The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.
Trending
- Hamilton ready after 'difficult time' as Mercedes launch bold new car
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Papers: Mourinho to make offer for Man Utd's Bailly
- Maguire: No power struggle with Ronaldo over Man Utd captaincy
- Premier League managers LIVE! Rangnick, Klopp, Conte & more
- Wolff denies Hamilton demanded Masi removal | 'Time to move on'
- Brook and Khan deny using racist and homophobic language
- LIVE STREAM: Watch Mercedes launch new F1 car!
- Brook: 'I may not make weight' | Is it mind games?
- Sensational Price sinks two nine-darters on magical night in Belfast