Watch Bundesliga live: FC Koln vs VfL Bochum; Kick-off 7:30pm

Friday 10 March 2023 08:12, UK

FULL MATCH! | FC Koln vs VfL Bochum | Bundesliga

Live action from the Bundesliga as FC Koln face VfL Bochum at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Sky Sports is the home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland.

As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch Sadio Mane, Jude Bellingham and Christopher Nkunku while 31-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.

The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.

