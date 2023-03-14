Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: Date, time and the teams left in the competition

With Manchester City and Chelsea guaranteed Champions League quarter-final spots, and Liverpool still battling to make it through, find out when the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals will take place, and who will be involved.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the English sides already through to the quarter-finals so far after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate and RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate respectively in the last 16.

Liverpool are the other Premier League team who can still reach the quarters, with Jurgen Klopp's side playing their second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday

Image: Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund in the last 16

However, the Reds face a Herculean task in their bid to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit against defending champions Real Madrid, with the second leg taking place at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will not be involved in the draw after limping out to AC Milan 1-0 on aggregate.

Image: AC Milan knocked out Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals

Bayern Munich and Benfica are also through, with Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt or Napoli hoping to join them in the last eight.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the quarter-final and semi-final draws...

When are the quarter-final and semi-final draws?

The draws take place at 11am UK time on Friday, March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.

You can follow the draw with Sky Sports' live blog, so you can keep across everything right here.

How do the draws work?

Image: The Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on Friday at 11am

The eight last-16 winners are involved in an open quarter-final and semi-final draw.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same country. They can also draw teams they previously played in the group stage.

A final draw will also take place to determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons for the showpiece event in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

Who will be in the quarter-final and semi-final draws?

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Manchester City

Napoli or Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0 after first leg)

Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Liverpool (5-2 after first leg)

When are the quarter-finals?

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

The second legs will be played Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19.

When are the semi-finals?

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 9 and 10, and the second legs on May 16 and 17.

When is the final?

The final takes place on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.