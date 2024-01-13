FREE STREAM: Watch Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund - Jadon Sancho on the bench

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream | SV Darmstadt 98 v Borussia Dortmund | Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho has been named as a Borussia Dortmund substitute after rejoining on loan from Manchester United - and you can watch his potential second debut for the club via our free live stream as Dortmund take on Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.

Sancho returned to Dortmund on Thursday on loan until the end of the season and he will be hoping to play his first minutes since late August after falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag.

You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and app, or watch on Sky Sports Arena.