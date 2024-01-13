FREE STREAM: Watch Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund - Jadon Sancho on the bench

Jadon Sancho named on Borussia Dortmund bench after rejoining on loan from Manchester United; watch Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday with our free stream
Saturday 13 January 2024 17:45, UK
Jadon Sancho has been named as a Borussia Dortmund substitute after rejoining on loan from Manchester United - and you can watch his potential second debut for the club via our free live stream as Dortmund take on Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.
Sancho returned to Dortmund on Thursday on loan until the end of the season and he will be hoping to play his first minutes since late August after falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag.
You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and app, or watch on Sky Sports Arena.
Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.